Scottish Junior Cup draw: cup crackers in store

The draw for the fourth round of the Scottish Junior Cup has thrown up the prospect of some mouthwatering collisons between some of the junior game’s heavyweights.

Holders Beith have landed a home tie against either Ayrshire rivals and record winners Auchinleck Talbot or Glasgow giants Pollok, the side Beith beat in last year’s final.

And bitter East Region rivals Linlithgow Rose and Bo’ness United will go head to head at Rose’s Prestonfield ground, if they come through their third round ties against Dundee North End and Blantyre Vics respectively.

West Super League Premier Division leaders Kirkintilloch Rob Roy will be at home to East Superleague opposition - either Lochee United or Musselburgh.

Super League First Division leaders Kilsyth Rangers will welcome either North Lanarkshire neighbours Thorniewood United or East Superleague champions Bonnyrigg Rose to Duncansfield.

And Kilsyth’s local rivals Cumbernauld United also have home advantage against either Luncarty or Rosyth.

Surprise package Carluke Rovers have been rewarded for their win at Irvine Vics in the last round with a possible home tie against their victims’ neighbours Irvine Meadow, if they overcome Darvel.

The full draw is -

Kilsyth Rangers v Thorniewood United or Bonnyrigg Rose

Cumbernauld United v Luncarty or Rosyth

Carluke Rovers v Irvine Meadow or Darvel

Beith v Auchinleck Talbot or Pollok

Renfrew v Stonehaven or Greenock

Downfield or Broughty Athletic v Sauchie

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy v Lochee United or Musselburgh

Fauldhouse United v Maryhill

East Kilbride Thistle or Culter v Dundee Violet or Glenafton

Girvan v Penicuik

Gartcairn v Jeanfield or Hermes

Kelty Hearts v Kirrie or Hill of Beath

Petershill v Haddington

Dunbar v Benburb

Edinburgh United v Kilwinning Rangers

Dundee North End or Linlithgow Rose v Blantyre Vics or Bo’ness United

Ties are due to be played on Saturday, January 21.