Stepps side Cambria win West of Scotland Cup

Stepps side Cambria AFC produced another defensive masterclass to upset the odds and win the West of Scotland Amateur Cup for the first time.

The Caledonian League Division 1B outfit weren’t fazed by their underdogs tag as they added Scottish Amateur Cup finalists Southside to their notable list of scalps.

Those victims included Southside’s Scottish Cup final opponents, and reigning national cup holders, Colville Park in the semi-finals.

Some of the 525 crowd at the SuperSeal Stadium in Hamilton had yet to take their seats when Southside carved out the first chance.

Shane Jackson whipped a dangerous ball across the face of the goal but neither Paul McMenamin or Ryan Coll could connect from close range.

Although Southside were seeing more of the ball, Cambria were creating opportunities on the break with Nicky Irvine seeing his point-blank header well saved by Lee Hollis before Iain McMillan directed his header wide.

The match remained goalless at the break, but just before the hour mark Cambria got what proved to be the winner.

Steven Moore’s curling cross was glanced by Jonny Gordon glanced towards the back post where Iain McMillan reacted quickest and coolly slotted the ball across Hollis into the net.

As the match wore on Southside threw men forward but couldn’t find a way past the Cambria defence and the Stepps side held on to claim a memorable victory and take home the trophy.