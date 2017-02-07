Top scorer Sawyers set for Rob Roy return

Striker Willie Sawyers is set to return to the Rob Roy ranks in time for the Kirkintilloch side’s Scottish Cup showdown with Musselburgh.

The fourth round tie was called off for the second week running last week and has been rearranged for this week.

But while the postponement was disappointment it has allowed Sawyers, Rabs’ top scorer this season with 12 goals, an extra week to recover from the thigh injury which has kept him out since November.

As well as having two training sessions this week, Rob Roy were also due to play Newmains in a friendly on Tuesday night.

And manager Stewart Maxwell admitted: “If William comes through the three-day programme unscathed there’s a very good chance he’ll feature at some point, if needed.

“You can wrap somebody up, but if they’re back, they’re fit and they’re training you need to end up taking the kid gloves off.”

Maxwell also revealed that the club are looking at alternative venues if Guy’s Meadow looks like being unplayable again this week.

He said: “The club are maybe trying to make provisions to go to an Astro grass park if the weather’s not looking good.

“We’re trying everything. To be honest I would have played in Musselburgh on Saturday if it hadn’t been last minute.

““It’s still Guy’s Meadow at the moment but if Renfrew becomes available I think we’ve got to look at that. Then you’re guaranteed it’s on.

“You’re gearing up with programmes, hospitality, supporters and if you go to Renfrew you know it’s on.

“But it’s difficult to say. The weather was not bad last week as well and then all of a sudden Friday killed it. And the week before it was fine and then we got a frost so you just don’t know.

“We’ve got the Sportsman’s Dinner coming up as well which we need to publicise and we’re trying to get to a game and get it publicised because we still have a few tickets to sell.

“It’s important to the club that’s a good night because it keeps us afloat to the end of the season.”