Turnbull’s ‘Invincibles’ enjoy league and cup double triumph

Turnbull High School’s Football Academy are East Dunbartonshire’s ‘Invincibles’ after completing a league and cup double.

The Bishopbriggs school’s under-18s sealed the title with a stunning 5-0 victory away to Bishopbriggs Academy.

St Ninian's High School, East Dunbartonshire under-13 cup winners

They then completed the double with a 2-1 win over Bearsden Academy in the cup final at Murray Park.

And just for good measures the school’s girls’ team were also invincible in lifting their titles.

The boys produced some terrific form on their way to a deserved win which clinched the title.

Turnbull’s number nine Cal Connolly added to his impressive tally for the season by scoring the opening goal, robbing a defender at the halfway line and going through to put the ball past the keeper from a tight angle.

The game was still relatively in the balance at half-time but after the break a 20-yard thunderbolt from Calum Holland put Turnbull on their way.

Shortly afterwards Connolly got his second with an acute finish and 10 minutes later he completed his hat-trick with a trademark free-kick, a stunning strike over the wall into the top corner.

It was the perfect way to seal a well deserved hat-trick, but there was time for Turnbull to score a fifth courtesy of some fantastic play on the wing by Christopher McKeown who cut it back for Lewis Teevan to net his first of the season.

Coach Paul John Corr said: “This was a well earned victory for the players and delivered the title that they have worked so hard for all season. It is a true testament to their togetherness, their attitude and their hunger that they have demonstrated all season long.

“On behalf of the players and myself I would like thank everyone who has supported us this year through either being at the sidelines or being a driver for us.

“It’s been great seeing you all at the games giving the players your support and we can’t thank you enough for driving the players everywhere we needed to play, it is greatly appreciated. It was also fantastic to see so many ex-players and former pupils being involved also.

“I personally would like to congratulate each and every one of my players and thank them all for their efforts this season. It really has been my utter privilege to coach these players all year. You are a credit to your families and are indeed a great bunch of young men.”

As well as being unbeaten in their ‘domestic’ matches, Turnbull also got to the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

The girls also had an unbeaten campaign, only drawing twice with St Ninian’s whom they then beat 3-0 in the cup.

The girls have been successfully captained by Eva Ralston this year but there have been leaders all over the park including Jude Connolly and the school’s very own ‘Steven Gerrard’ Millie Slater who leaves Turnbull to join Liverpool FC Girls Football School.

The Turnbull win over Bearsden was one of a number of exciting finals at Auchenhowie and Lennoxtown which concluded the East Dunbartonshire Schools football season.

Meanwhile the EDC Leagues proved extremely competitive with five different schools winning at the various age groups .

Fixtures secretary Will Walker commented: “This was one of our finest EDC seasons to date. The level of participation and the standard of play in both the boys and girls competitions was very impressive.

“We are grateful to our sponsors Specsavers Kirkintilloch for their invaluable support and also to Rangers and Celtic for hosting our finals.”

The full honours list:

EDC League: Under 13 - Boclair Academy; Under 14 - Bearsden Academy; Under 15 - St Ninian’s HS; Under 16 - Lenzie Academy; Under 18 - Turnbull HS.

EDC Cup: Under 13 - St Ninian’s HS; Under 14 - Bearsden Academy; Under 15 - St Nininan’s HS; Under 16 - St Ninian’s HS; Under 18 - Turnbull HS.

Girls Football: Division A - Turnbull HS; Division B - Cumbernauld Academy.

An excellent year for St Ninian’s High School’s under-16 football team culminated with silverware as the boys lifted the East Dunbartonshire League Cup with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Lenzie Academy at Celtic’s Lennoxtown Training Centre.

In a tetchy and hard fought first-half, a sublime header by Ian McDowall, after a pinpoint Max Skilling delivery, gave St Ninian’s the lead.

St Ninian’s looked threatening throughout but came up against a strong and well organised Lenzie defence.

At half-time the match was well poised and Lenzie began to put St Ninian’s under pressure early in the second half. However a precise Daniel Haughey delivery was met at pace by McDowall who doubled his tally and gave St Ninian’s a 2-0 lead.

St Ninian’s ended the final as a contest when Kyle Ferry calmly headed in at the back post after a lovely team move.