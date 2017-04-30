Vale take on title chasers Cambuslang

Rossvale play their penultimate match of the season on Saturday when they take on Central First Division table toppers Cambuslang Rangers at Petershill.

The Bishopbriggs side, fourth in the table, have little to play for but the match is a vital one for Cambuslang, one of three sides locked together on the same points tally cashing two promotion places.

Brian McGinty’s side got the better of Cambuslang in the first meeting between the sides earlier in the season, storming back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Sommervell Park.

A date has still to be set for Rossvale’s final fixture of the campaign, another home match against Forth Wanderers.