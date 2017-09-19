West Cup wins for Minerva and Harestanes

Amateur sides Campsie Minerva and Harestanes are both through to the third round of the West of Scotland Cup.

Minerva were 2-1 winners over Kilmarnock while Harestanes enjoyed a more convincing 7-0 success against Glasgow Islay.

There was also cup success for Lenzie Youth Club’s under-17s who beat Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup

Campsie Minerva

Campsie Minerva moved into the third round of the West of Scotland Cup with a 2-1 win over Kilmarnock FC at Ferguson Park on Saturday.

Minerva couldn’t have asked for a better start; with only three minutes on the clock a sweet move started by full-back Findlay hitting a long ball to Hepburn who wasted no time in playing Boyle through on goal with a perfectly weighted pass, the ball hitting the back of the net a few seconds later.

Goal number two for the home side was another excellent move in the 20th minute.

Full-back Linning hit a wonderful 40-yard pass into the path of McWilliams who deftly controlled the ball before lobbing the onrushing keeper.

Minerva should have been on easy street at this point, they were in full control of the game and looking comfortable.

But only five minutes later the game was to change dramatically.

A lost ball in defence saw the Kilmarnock centre forward take full advantage with a powerful drive past Shaw in the Minerva goal.

This goal gave the visitors some added incentive and equally saw some Minerva players lose their way.

Controversy visited the game with 35 minutes on the clock, Minerva midfielder Dempsey looked to control a ball only to be floored by an outrageous challenge which had all the hallmarks of a straight red card.

But to the amazement of most observers the young referee flashed a yellow card.

Half-time saw a more determined Minerva team take to the park after a tongue lashing from manager McKie, unfortunately this determination was not matched in their performance for the next 45 minutes.

For the second week in a row the Minerva defence were overworked due to continual opposition attacks coming after lost possession and stray passes.

Minerva captain Howat was doing his best with some fierce challenges and unselfish running; unfortunately too many of his colleagues couldn’t match his enthusiasm.

As in the last two games goalkeeper Shaw was to come to the rescue.

With only three minutes of the game remaining the Kilmarnock centre lost his marker to set up a one on one with the Minerva keeper, but yet again the tall keeper proved his worth with an excellent save allowing his club to see out the remainder of the game and progress to the next round of the cup.

Harestanes

Harestanes had a comfortable passage into the third round of the West of Scotland Cup with a 7-0 win over Glasgow Islay.

Harestanes took the game to their opponents from the start and came close in the first minutes. Sinclair played in Harper, he flashed the ball across the front of the goal and McKinney was inches from getting a foot to it.

Islay also came close with a decent shot which pulled out a good save from O’Boyle.

Harestanes took the lead in the 11th minute when Thompson bent a free-kick around the wall.

Hutton came close to extending the lead but his header cracked off the bar. Islay then came close with an overhead which was over the bar by a foot.

Harestanes went two up in the 24th minute when Sinclair set up a chance for McKinney and while the keeper did well to save his powerful effort, Harper was on hand to net the loose ball. Harper also scored the third when Elliot squared to him to give him an easy opportunity.

Black scored the fourth in the 39th minute with a well placed shot and a good long ball from Ward allowed McKinney a deserved goal which he drove in neatly to give Hares a five-goal half-time lead.

They took the foot off the gas in the second half but still managed to net two more. The sixth was somewhat fortuitous. Elliot’s shot deflecting off a defender into the net, and the seventh came when Quinn intercepted a back pass and slipped the ball under the keeper.

To their credit Glasgow Islay tried their best, they kept going right to the end and never degenerated into a rougher approach.

Lenzie YC

Lenzie YC under-17s defeated Stenhousemuir FC 3-2 in the second round of the Scottish Cup.

In their first game at new Boghead in over two years, Lenzie found themselves under pressure for the first 15 minutes and it was no surprise when Stenny took the lead from a free-kick.

But the home side rolled up their sleeves and on the 25 minute mark McMahon’s shot from 25 yards flew high into the net to make it 1-1.

It was all Lenzie at this point and an Inglis long throw into the box saw big Cammy Douglas fouled and a penalty awarded. Kelly stepped up to drill the ball home and give the locals the lead at the break.

Stenny came out strong in the second half and after forcing several corners their number six 6 headed the ball over keeper McQuillen.

With the game at 2-2 Lenzie made a couple of substitutions and this gave the team a lift and with 7 minutes to play, from a Tolland corner, striker Royle turned and fired home a great left foot shot low past the Stenny keeper from eight yards.

The visitors pushed everything forward but to no avail and Lenzie go into the hat for the the third round draw.

Lenzie are home this Sunday to Seafar Villa Blue in the C&KDYL.

Meanwhile Lenzie’s 2002 CSFA (B) team drew 3-3 at home to RR East Kilbride.

Lenzie got off to a good start when Ben Street headed home from a good Daniel Bate corner which was touched on by Lewis Crawford.

Before half-time they went two up when a pass through by Dylan Watton released the pacy Max Wheaton who finished well.

At the start of the second half RR got a goal back and this renewed their confidence.

Despite this Lenzie seemed to have the game in control, but they had to make substitutions as a couple of boys were carrying knocks and this upset the team balance and led to an RR equaliser.

Nearing the end of the half both teams were looking for a winner and RR got a goal with minutes remaining.

But Lenzie were not finished and with almost the last kick Wheaton broke through to give Lenzie a share of the spoils and earn himself the referee’s man of the match award.

Lenzie also drew 4-4 at home to Garnkirk after a remarkable comeback by their opponents.

They started the game strongly and controlled the game but at half-time with the bulk of possession they only had a well taken Conor Wilkie goal to show.

In the second half they raced into a 4-0 lead with additional goals from the ever dangerous Lewis Gargano.

Then play got scrappy with Lenzie sitting back which allowed Garnkirk back into the game.

Lenzie panic let Garnkirk score three quick goals and with minutes remaining got the equaliser with Lenzie on the ropes.