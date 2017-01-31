Win for Watch but Mineva and Hares are both beaten

Campsie Black Watch/Waterside enjoyed a 5-2 win over Mill United in their Foster’s Central Scottish Division 1A match on Saturday.

Campsie would have been playing their first game since October at Station Road until the rains came and made it unplayable so it was off to Waterside.

Campsie started as they finished the previous week, attacking from the first whistle, but again they were squandering chance after chance until in the 10th minute a Gourlay throw in from the far touchline found Aitken in the 18-yard box and he calmly laid the ball off to the advancing Hannah who drove the ball high into the net.

This seemed to awaken the Mill players and in the 12th minute they had a shot deflected over the head of keeper Barr and into the net.

The game was now a hard fought battle and in the 18th minute there was a great solo effort restored the home side ‘s lead as Garry Pettigrew picked up the ball and made a great run cutting inside and hitting a great shot into the net.

A Corr header was heading for goal only to stick in the mud on the goal line which allowed the Mill defender to clear.

Corr had another chance minutes later when his header looked goalbound, only for it to hit the bar.

But Campsie did stretch their lead in the 39th minute when Pettigrew’s corner into the box was controlled by Fitzpatrick who then found Hannah to hit his second of the game.

After the break Campsie kept up the pressure against a side that did not give up and to their credit kept trying to play good football.

But when Gourlay played a great ball through the middle to Corr who in turn found O`Connell, he made no mistake to put the game out of Mill’s reach.

With 10 minutes left to play O`Connell again drove into the box and his shot took a wicked deflection up and over the Mill keeper to make the score 5-1.

United kept working away and with five minutes to go were rewarded when Scott Jannaway hit a 25 yard thunderbolt high into the net for a great goal but it did not affect the final outcome.

It was another poor day for Harestanes who lost 2-1 at home to St Patrick’s FP in a Premier Division encounter.

The visitors stuck to their game plan of the long ball, allowed Harestanes the bulk of the possession and let them pass the ball around until they approached the danger area.

But they were then quick to crowd and close down and Harestanes did not play well enough to break them down.

The Kirkintilloch side started well enough, creating some early chances and had they taken these they could have forced St Pat’s to open up.

McKinney had a chance from a McClune cross; he got head to the ball but the keeper saved at the post.

He had another chance from a Burns cross, but could only head wide. Another opportunity fell to Proctor but he headed straight into the arms of the keeper.

Harestanes fell to the sucker-punch of the long ball midway through the first period. The ball was pumped up to their man, he took on the shot, Brown managed to palm out but the player was quick enough to collect the loose ball and slide in.

St. Pat’s went further ahead in the second half when another long ball was collected by a visiting player who sped into the box. Hamilton was adjudged to have taken him down and the spot kick was neatly converted.

Harestanes pulled one back when a corner was played out to McClune on the ‘D’ and he struck low through a crowded box and into the net.

Quinn had a decent enough chance in the final minute but from the right edge of of the six yard box he shot straight at the keeper.

