Youngsters enjoy another successful Lenzie festival

A highly successful 33rd annual Lenzie Youth Club Football Festival concluded last weekend.

The final matches were the adult seven-a-sides on Saturday and the 2002 11-a-sides on Sunday, both played at the Loretto playing fields in Bishopbriggs.

On Saturday Adrian McKenna’s Old Crocks won the A trophy and Lenzie’s 2009 won the B trophy.

On Sunday, although Lenzie 2002 squad won all their section games, they lost 1-0 to West Park in the play off final. Lenzie could just not get going and it was the more committed west park team that lifted the trophy. In the plate final Campsie beat Westerton.

The previous Sunday saw the 2006 and 2008 age groups playing soccer sevens at Lenzie Academy.

There were nine teams in each age group and the games were thoroughly enjoyed by the 180 youngsters taking part.

The 2004 competitive elevens were also played, at Loretto where 10 teams took part in two sections.

The winner of section one was Petershill Boys Club and section two was won by Cumbernauld Colts.

The festival also featured fun fours and fives at Lenzie Academy astro and 2005 and 2001 elevens at Loretto.

And it kicked off with the annual primary schools competition at Lenzie Academy with Gartconner Primary lifting the Jim McNairn Shield despite being one of the smaller schools taking part.

Ian Stevenson of Lenzie YC said: “Once again it was a well enjoyed festival with around 1200 young people taking part, from five years to 17 years of age, and they were all a credit to their teams and coaches.

“We’d like to thank St Mungo for the use of Loretto and EDC for Lenzie Academy Astro, also our referees who kept the festival flowing.”