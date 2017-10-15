Ex-Tigers star nicks in for title

Former Glasgow Tigers man Nick Morris bagged his first-ever Championship Riders’ Individual title on his return to his old track in a stunning against-the-odds victory at the Peugeot Ashfield Stadium on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Berwick star bounced back from a horror spill in the semi-final to beat red-hot favourite Richie Worrall and take the prestigious trophy home.

Glasgow man Worrall had gone through the qualifying races unbeaten, sending him straight through to the final with Peterborough’s Chris Harris.

Morris, along with another Tiger in Richard Lawson, Edinburgh’s Ricky Wells and Newcastle stalwart Stuart Robson, were left to battle for the last two places in the semi.

The race had to be run three times as first Robson, then Morris and Lawson, came down in a tough first bend - with Morris receiving treatment for an injury to his leg and wrecking his main bike.

The Australian, on his spare machine, then had a stroke of luck as Robson locked up while comfortable in second, letting him past and into the final.

And despite being given the unfavoured outside gate, Morris shot from the tapes to clamp Worrall to the kerb and race clear for the title - on the track where it all started for him as a raw 16-year-old.

He said: “I’m pretty banged up and my leg is sore - and it wasn’t looking too good in that semi - but I’ve won the meeting so that kind of makes up for it.

“The plan was to make a really good start in the final. We managed to make one and the bike was working good, and I managed to stay in front.

“It’s a good meeting to win, it feels good and it shows that I’ve progressed this season. I haven’t done too well in this meeting in past years and this win tonight has just topped off a really good season.”

Worrall conceded he hadn’t done enough to win the event - despite failing to drop a point until that stage.

He said: “It is what it is - it’s speedway and that’s why we all love it.

“It’s a hard one to swallow winning all the heats and losing the final. Half of me is asking why we have these finals but if I was standing there watching I’d want to see that.

“At the end of the day the best man won, coming out on his spare bike and winning it, fair play.”

Lawson finished fourth with Harris in second.

Glasgow’s third representative, Aaron Summers, went out at the qualifying stages after a disappointing night in which he only scored seven points.