First round KO for Maia in Portugal

Lenzie’s Maia Lumsden was knocked out of the last 32 in her latest ITF tournament in Portugal.

The 19-year-old came through qualifying to reach the main draw of the $25,000 event in Figuira da Foz.

After receiving a bye in the first qualifying round she defeated Switzerland’s Lara Michel in a tight encounter, winning 6-4 5-7 7-5.

A straight sets 6-1 6-4 victory over Portugal Rita Maria Bentes de Oliveira Pinto then secured her place in the main draw.

But her run was ended by France’s Theo Gravouil - ranked almost 200 places higher - who took the opening set 6-1 and then edged through in the second set 7-5.