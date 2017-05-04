Glasgow Tigers aiming to top table with Ipswich win

Glasgow Tigers rider Aaron Summers believes his team can turn the heat up on their title rivals on Friday night.

Summers says Glasgow, second in the table, can repeat their derby heroics and book their place at the top of the SGB Championship tomorrow when they travel to third placed Ipswich

Glasgow racked up a huge 57-34 win at home to Edinburgh on Saturday to go level with their Scots rivals on points, with Richie Worrall and Dan Bewley bagging paid maximums.

But they can go clear at the summit by taking a win at Foxhall - where they grabbed a late win last season.

Skipper Summers said: "With the way the weekend's meeting went, there's no reason why we can't go into it with good confidence.

"We need everyone firing to make it happen. We really need the same again when it comes to our performance.

"I know Richie had spent quite a bit of time with reserve Tom Perry on Saturday afternoon and that obviously paid off, so little things like that help - and hopefully we can get Jack Smith going too.

"Dan has definitely got the ability to be a match-winner for us - his maximum at the weekend showed that. And he's seen the track when riding for Edinburgh too - so there's no reason why he can't do that."

Glasgow face a revamped Ipswich side who have lost Nico Covatti and Danyon Hume to injury. They've signed ex-Edinburgh star Justin Sedgmen as a replacement for Covatti - while Premiership star James Shanes deputises for Hume.

The Tigers will operate rider replacement for Nike Lunna, who has a broken thumb, meaning Bewley and Richard Lawson will be able to take two of the Finn's rides.

Summers believes the Tigers can take advantage of the home side's changes.

He added: "It's Justin's first meeting for them, so it's going to be tough for him. Nico was pretty strong round Ipswich, he's ridden for them for a few seasons now, so I don't see there being too much of a change to things at home for them.

"The main one that they're struggling with is Danyon Hume, who's just fallen to injury as well - he was one of their key riders at home."