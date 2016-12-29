Glasgow Tigers attract another major meeting to city

Glasgow Tigers are set to host another major speedway meeting in 2017 as the Ben Fund Bonanza travels north of the border for the first time.

The meeting - the ninth of its kind - raises funds for the Speedway Riders Benevolent Fund, which helps injured riders.

It has attracted some of the world’s top riders to its line-up in the past and heads to the Peugeot Ashfield Stadium on Sunday, March 12, at 2pm.

Ben Fund secretary and teasurer Paul Ackroyd said he had been impressed with his dealings with Tigers chiefs in arranging the meeting.

He said: “We are grateful to Glasgow Tigers Speedway for volunteering to stage the meeting.

“They were very keen to have the meeting and have been most accommodating.”

Glasgow’s long-time co-promoter Alan Dick said the hosting of such an important meeting was another feather in the Tigers’ cap, following the news that the club will also host the SGB Championship Riders’ Individual next season.

He said: “I’m very pleased and it’s an amazing start to the season, added to the fact that we have been awarded the riders’ championship for our league.

“It’s two fairly glamorous meetings, one to commence and one near the end, which is very nice to have been asked. We were delighted to accept.

“What is on offer now at the stadium is markedly improved on the days when Stewart Dickson and I were merely tenants. The Facennas now own the entire complex including the football club.

“It makes it easier and it’s one of the reasons why we’ve got the meeting. We’ll be set to go on March 12.”

Glasgow’s regular raceday in 2017 will be Saturday, but the Bonanza is a Sunday.

Dick added: “We’re racing on Saturday nights this year as you know but for the purposes of this meeting, it lets people travel, have an overnight stay in Glasgow and have a look at the city which has changed dramatically in recent times. Hopefully it won’t be too cold!”

The Ben Fund - which is a registered charity - helps riders who have suffered injuries racing for British-based teams.

It can help in different ways, including the purchase of items like wheelchairs or helping to adapt someone’s accommodation.