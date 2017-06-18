Glasgow Tigers back in action at Newcastle

Glasgow Tigers boss Stewart Dickson believes the lower end of his team will have to win key battles if they're to take points off Newcastle on Sunday.

Glasgow are back in action after more than a fortnight off with an important SGB Championship fixture at the old Brough Park stadium.

They're looking to continue their run of taking something from every match raced in this season.

But with Team GB stars Robert Lambert and Steve Worrall leading the home charge, the Tigers team boss knows his side won't have it all their own way.

He said: "We go there looking for a point and that'll be the minimum requirement - but we know what to expect. They've got two extremely big riders in Robert Lambert and Steve Worrall, so we're under no illusions just now tough heats 13 and 15 will be, where we can be quite dominant.

"We might not just get our own way. We'll maybe have to take points in other areas.

"I know Newcastle's away form has been patchy but at home they're still pretty good. We'll have a big support down so we'll try to give them something to cheer about.

"We've got riders who can ride that track and one or two who haven't seen the place. We'll need to give it a go. We're on this great run at the moment picking up something from every meeting and we want to keep that going.

"It'll be tough but we'll give it a go and hopefully we can bring something up the road to add to our points tally. I know the likes of Edinburgh are above us but it's a slightly false league table at the moment because we've raced hardly any home matches, and we need to get some more on the board."

Glasgow's new averages see Richard Lawson line up at No 1 following his fine run of form, while the likes of Jack Smith and Nike Lunna will be looking to build on the good work they've produced in Tigers colours of late.

Lawson has a busy couple of days as he and Richie Worrall are Glasgow's representatives in Monday's British Final at the National Speedway Stadium in Manchester.

The side are next in home action a week on Saturday against Ipswich.