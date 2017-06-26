Glasgow Tigers beaten by Peterborough Panthers

Glasgow Tigers saw their run of taking points from every match this season came to a halt on Sunday night as they were well beaten at Peterborough.

The Tigers managed just four heat wins as they struggled to recover from an opening race 5-1, eventually going down 55-37.

Most notably, the club's previously in-form heatleader trio of Richard Lawson, Aaron Summers and Richie Worrall scored just 16 between them in one of their lowest returns of the season.

The biggest pluses for the Ashfield men were the performances of Dan Bewley and Jack Smith - who both bagged wins over the home team's best riders.

With paid six points, it was Smith's best showing in Glasgow colours this season.

The Tigers reserve - whose scalps included red-hot Panthers heatleader Jack Holder - said: "We all knew it was going to be a tough day - they're a strong team and they've got a good home advantage.

"I had a good day personally, paid six and a fall. I could've had some more points - but I'm happy with how it went.

"To beat Holder was a great feeling and a good achievement. I've just got to carry on from here and hopefully it boosts my confidence so that I can score more points.

"The track wasn't what we expected it to be like - we thought there would be more dirt on it but it was really slick - and we were struggling at the starts to get the set-up.

"Everyone has an off day and we can't win them all, we can't get points everywhere. I'm sure after this defeat we'll come back stronger."

The result doesn't make a huge difference to the league table. Peterborough are still 15 points off Glasgow - who sit second and have four matches in hand over top side Edinburgh.

But the Tigers must recover quickly as they face Sheffield - who are only six behind their Scottish rivals - at home on Saturday.

Tigers had enjoyed another positive result the previous night - despite title rivals Ipswich escaping with a point from the Peugeot Ashfield Stadium.