Glasgow Tigers get back on winning track against Newcastle

Glasgow Tigers secured a vital three points against Newcastle on Saturday night - then team boss Stewart Dickson insisted: "We can still do better."

The Tigers shook off their recent malaise to beat the Diamonds 52-38 at the Peugeot Ashfield Stadium.

The visitors kept them honest throughout, with the home team only managing to pull clear in the closing stages of the meeting.

But it was a resilient performance from Glasgow, who had come into the match following a defeat by the same margin at Newcastle last Sunday, and were forced to fight off a mid-meeting resurgence from the North East side.

Dickson was pleased to see the points scoring spread throughout the team, with the reserves bagging paid 12 between them and guest Josh Pickering scoring paid three, following an unlucky exclusion in heat eight.

He said: "We got the win which was required, and that was pretty decent - we were happy with that.

"To get the three points, and to bounce back, was very important. Richie Worrall in the No 1 racejacket was very good, and Richard Lawson was also very good - he made the start in heat 15 along with Richie but unfortunately got filled in a wee bit in the second turn.

"Aaron Summers just had problems getting out the starts tonight, it was just one of those things. I know he was working very hard - he had engine tuner Ashley Holloway with him - so he's not leaving any stones unturned.

"Nike Lunna had a bit of a scare in heat 14 with a crash when Ludvig Lindgren fell in front of him but managed to walk away.

"I'll also give a mention to Josh Pickering who rode very hard, and I think got unfairly disqualified in heat eight when he was infringed by Newcastle riders accidentally. The man in the box saw it differently from most in the stadium but his opinion is the one that counts.

"Overall it was a decent performance and three points, but I know there's more to come from this team and we can do better.

"I'm not going to kid on and say we're back and firing on all cylinders, but it was nice to get a 14-point win.

"We know there's still work to be done but the win was good and we'll take the three points."

Third-placed Glasgow now head to top side Sheffield on Thursday in a crucial SGB Championship tie, before facing the same team at Ashfield 48 hours later.