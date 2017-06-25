Glasgow Tigers keep up title charge with Witches win

Glasgow Tigers star Tom Perry insisted his side had enjoyed another positive result on Saturday night - despite title rivals Ipswich escaping with a point from the Peugeot Ashfield Stadium.

The Tigers won 49-43 against the Witches in a closely-fought meeting in front of a bumper crowd.

The visitors needed to use a tactical double to keep themselves in the meeting after falling 10 behind at one stage - but enjoyed a resurgence late on thanks to Team GB star Danny King, who won his last three.

A 4-2 in heat 15 moved Ipswich within six of Glasgow, giving them a consolation point, though the Tigers took three to continue their march towards the top of the SGB Championship.

However the Witches could - and perhaps should - have walked away with nothing had a decision in heat 14 gone against them.

Perry had an epic battle with Justin Sedgmen for second place, with his opponent getting past him on the last bend - but the home man found some late drive and appeared to pip him on the line, which would've put Glasgow 10 ahead going into heat 15.

Despite celebrations from the home team, the referee decided that Sedgmen had beaten Perry - leaving an eight-point gap instead.

Reserve Perry said he felt he was "robbed" by the outcome.

He said: "Justin passed me coming out the fourth turn but I was on the outside and I managed to get the drive back past him, and I thought I had it.

"It's not just two points off the team, it's points out my paypacket as well, which I was convinced I got."

But he added: "It was a good night for the whole team. It was a tough match but we got the points so it's definitely a positive. We did what we needed to do."

The result leaves the Tigers level on points with Ipswich, but sitting in second place - five points behind Edinburgh but with five meetings in hand.

Glasgow now head to Peterborough Panthers on Sunday in another test of their credentials.

Perry spent half of the 2016 season with the Panthers and wants to show them what they're missing.

He said: "Our top three will be quick round there. Hopefully I can take some of the track knowledge I have from last season and have a good meeting.

"It's tough at No 6 - even though it's a reserve position, it's a hard position to be in - you may as well be in the main body with who you're racing against.

"But I'm going to go there and try my best, and hopefully come away with more points than I did today.

"I'd had a really good start to the season with them last year. To get dropped halfway through a meeting was a bit gutting - so I'll definitely be going there with a point to prove."

Tigers scorers: Richard Lawson 13, Richie Worrall 12, Aaron Summers 7, Ryan Douglas 6+1, Tom Perry 4+1, Nike Lunna 4, Jack Smith 3.