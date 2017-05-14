Glasgow Tigers lead championship after Redcar victory

Glasgow Tigers raced to the top of the league after securing a comfortable win over Redcar on Saturday night.

The Tigers are a point clear of Edinburgh in the SGB Championship thanks to a 52-41 victory at the Peugeot Asfield Stadium.

That was despite the best efforts of ex-Glasgow man Ben Barker, who powered to 16 points as the visitors desperately tried to haul back a deficit which, at one stage, stood at 13 points.

The home team were in good form, though, with the Tigers' top three all hitting double figures - while Tom Perry bagged paid 12 in his best meeting of 2017.

Glasgow will hold onto top spot going into the start of next week as long as Edinburgh fail to take anything from Newcastle on Sunday.

The win means the Tigers have taken at least a point from all 10 meetings so far this campaign.