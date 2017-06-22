Glasgow Tigers ready to roar against title rivals

Glasgow Tigers are gearing up for a run of blockbuster home matches featuring some of the country's top speedway stars.

Ipswich Witches travel north on Saturday boasting several of the SGB Championship's biggest names - bidding to put pressure on their fellow title challengers.

World Cup star Danny King, the 2016 British Champion, is joined in the Witches' ranks by Australian Championship runner-up Justin Sedgmen and Rory Schlein, who finished third in this year's British title on Monday night.

Saturday's showdown will be followed by visits from Sheffield and Peterborough - two of the league's other top sides - featuring Aussie international Josh Grajczonek and Grand Prix stalwart Chris Harris.

Tigers team boss Stewart Dickson says his team will face their hardest tests yet - but has urged his side to get their claws out.

He said: "We have arguably our toughest match on Saturday and it's going to be tasty.

"I think we have two big tests coming in the next two weeks, and we need to make sure that what we've got away from home isn't undone by slipping up at home.

"It's starting to get busier and there are big matches coming up. I have looked at the Ipswich and Sheffield matches as I regard them as two of our fiercest rivals for the top spot."

On Sunday Glasgow also have an away match at Peterborough.

Dickson's side have made themselves early favourites to finish top going into the end-of-season title play-offs by taking 15 points on their travels.

But he insists he won't get carried away with his side's form.

He said: "We’re not even at halfway yet. I know it sounds boring but it’s points-building for me and nothing else.

"I firmly believe we are the best team in the league but we have to earn the right to be there, and we need to keep going. Teams are strengthening up and coming into form – and we’re not going to get it all our own way."

Saturday's meeting starts at 7pm with Sheffield visiting the Peugeot Ashfield Stadium on July 1 and Peterborough on July 8.