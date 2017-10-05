Glasgow Tigers rely on guests to help them retain cup

Glasgow Tigers skipper Aaron Summers says the team will treat a host of guest riders like their own on Friday night as they launch their bid to retain the KO Cup.

Summers and Richie Worrall are the only two regular riders in the home line-up for the quarter final first leg against Newcastle Diamonds.

Richard Lawson, Dan Bewley and Jack Smith have prior commitments elsewhere - while Tom Perry and Nike Lunna remain injured.

Team manager Stewart Dickson has called in Ricky Wells, Kyle Newman, Richard Hall and Connor Coles to deputise - with rider replacement for Bewley.

Summers is desperate to put the disappointment of Glasgow's league playoffs exit behind him - and insists the team will be up for a win despite the makeshift line-up.

He said: "After losing out in the playoffs it's something we want to win to give us a bit of pride - and show that we have done well this year. The boys will be up for it.

"I know there's a bit of conflict between some of the fixtures and who's available, but we can still give it a good shot.

"It's not ideal but it's just the way things have been lately - we've got to get on with it.

"It's not a massive sport, everyone knows each other, so you've got to make it work with the riders you have and bond as a team.

"You go out there and give it your all for whatever team you're riding for - and you're getting paid to do it too.

"Newcastle have some good riders round our track, so it'll be interesting to see how it goes, but I know we'll be up for it."

The meeting at the Peugeot Ashfield Stadium starts at 7.30pm, with the second leg held on Monday.

Summers and Lawson are in Championship Pairs action at Sheffield on Sunday.