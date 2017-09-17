Glasgow Tigers roar back into top four with Redcar victory

Glasgow Tigers have all but booked their place in the SGB Championship playoffs after a convincing win over Redcar on Saturday night.

Tigers pulled eight clear of the Bears after a 56-36 win, thanks to some superb performances by their four guests, plus double-figure hauls for Richie Worrall and Aaron Summers.

It means that Redcar must take two four-point wins on Sunday and Monday, and Glasgow take nothing in their meeting with Peterborough, to draw level with the Tigers in fourth place - but even then will likely have an inferior points difference.

Tigers only need a draw against the Panthers at Ashfield in Sunday - the meeting has a 3pm start - to ensure they'll face either Sheffield, Ipswich or Edinburgh in the semi-finals.

It was a much-needed victory for Glasgow following their home defeat to Ipswich on Wednesday night, with Worrall only losing to an opponent once in five races - and Summers going unbeaten until heat 13.

Guests Stuart Robson, Jake Allen and Simon Lambert were all paid for double points too as the patched-up home team showed their resolve in the wake of several injuries in recent weeks.

Former Tiger Ben Barker was impressive for the away team scoring paid-16, but with three of the Bears' riders only scoring two each, they never looked likely to challenge for spoils.

Richard Lawson returns for Glasgow for Sunday's match, following his appearance in Saturday's Premiership Riders' Championship - in which he scored five points - but the home team again rely on guests for their multiple absentees.