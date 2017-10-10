Glasgow Tigers roar into cup semi-finals

Glasgow Tigers chief Stewart Dickson praised his side for refusing to give up as they produced a stunning last-heat win to book their place in the KO Cup semi-finals on Monday night.

Cup holders Tigers ran out 46-44 winners at Newcastle Diamonds in the quarter-final second leg, sealing a four-point victory on aggregate.

The meeting was on a knife edge most of the way with neither side taking the initiative until the home team bagged a huge 5-1 in heat 13 to make themselves favourites to go through.

But guest reserve James Sarjeant produced a superb four laps to beat home expert Ludvig Lindgren and get the Tigers a 4-2 in heat 14 to set things level going into the final race.

Richie Worrall and captain Aaron Summers then powered clear of Steve Worrall and Ricky Wells for a 5-1 to book a date with Peterborough in the next round.

It was Glasgow's first away win since July and brings to an end a run of form which had put paid to their hopes of winning the SGB Championship.

Summers top scored with 12+1, and was only beaten by an opponent once, while Worrall won his last three races for a haul of 10+1.

Dickson said: "It was very good. I did say that I felt the tie was far from over, as proved to be the case.

"We lost Jack Smith halfway through the meeting following a nasty-looking tumble and there were a couple of races where I had to just go with one rider.

"But we got there and we're delighted we're in the semi-final. We go to Peterborough now on Sunday and then we'll race them at home after that.

"Heat 15 was fantastic and it was a right good team effort from the boys, we had some great scores and we never gave up.

"I'm very proud of the team. We are the proud holders of this cup and I'm very sure a lot of folk thought after only winning by two points on Friday night that our chances of going any further were gone, but it proves we're not going to give up on it easily."

A date for the home leg against Peterborough will be confirmed in the near future.

Before then, Glasgow hosts the restaging of the Championship Riders' Individual on Saturday at 7pm.