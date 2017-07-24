Glasgow Tigers sting Scorpions to go top of table

Glasgow Tigers roared to the top of the SGBC table with a stinging performance against Scunthorpe Scorpions on Sunday.

Tigers boss Stewart Dickson admitted his team had exceeded his expectations as they romped to victory over the home side and go clear at the top of the league.

Paid 15 points from the Glasgow reserves was one of many highlights for the Ashfield men at the Eddie Wright Raceway tonight as they took a 48-36 win.

The meeting was called off after heat 14 when rain arrived, but by that point the visitors had already secured the four points required to put them above Ipswich in the SGB Championship.

The Tigers still have four meetings in hand over the Witches, who come to the Peugeot Ashfield Stadium next Sunday for a huge top-of-the-table clash.

Team manager Dickson paid tribute to a "real team performance" - and also had praise for the huge travelling support that was there to back his side.

He said: "We got paid 15 at the bottom end through Jack Smith and Tom Perry, which cancelled out Tero Aarnio getting 13 for them.

"We were pretty solid when you look through the scoring. I know it's an obvious statement but when the reserves chip in as we know they can do, it makes us really difficult to beat - as tonight proved.

"Everything worked tonight - the second strings got five each away from home and you have heatleaders scoring 26 points and that's without heat 15.

"I think people will notice the reserves because they've scored more than what their averages are, but I don't want to single anyone out because it was a real team performance.

"It was in front of one of the biggest travelling supports I've seen so far. We had a lot last year but we had twice as many there tonight and that's a pleasing aspect for me.

"I know it costs them an awful lot of money to go away on these trips, so that's why I made sure the riders went over after the meeting and gave their thank yous to the huge support, because we never take them for granted.

"It was great to see red and white flags everywhere on the first bend."

Glasgow set the tone for the meeting by taking a 5-1 in the opening heat - and the hosts never recovered - particularly after their tactical double midway through the contest failed to reap any rewards.

The Tigers are now one point ahead of Ipswich, and four clear of Edinburgh in third.

"We had to win tonight," Dickson continued.

"We knocked any suggestion of Glasgow having a bogey track on the head. The fact that we go to the top of the league is very pleasing.

"All the guys had a smile on their faces, which is really pleasing - that's what it's all about. Four points was probably beyond our expectations but it shows you what we can do when all seven click.

"I know Scunthorpe aren't the strongest team in the league but when we ride to our potential this is what we can do - and it just sets us up for a massive weekend next week."

As well as facing Ipswich, Glasgow travel to Workington on Saturday night in the hunt for another away victory.

Tigers scorers: Richie Worrall 10+1, Aaron Summers 8+1, Richard Lawson 8, Tom Perry 7, Jack Smith 5+3, Nike Lunna 5+1, Dan Bewley 5.