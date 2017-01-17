Gold and silver for Valencia

Lenzie athlete Valencia Wright struck gold and silver medal at the recent inter-district cross country championships in Edinburgh.

Up against the best under-13 athletes in Scotland, the Lenzie Academy pupil finished second overall in the race at Holyrood Park.

She was also the first Scotland West runner home and, backed up by her team-mates, spearheaded the West team to take gold in the team competition.

In addition it was also a great day out for the youngster who was given a souvenir hat by Team USA and had numerous photos taken with stars such as Laura Muir, Garrett Heath, Callum Hawkins and Andy Vernon.