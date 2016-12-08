Hot prospects complete Glasgow Tigers line-up for next year

Glasgow Tigers have completed their 2017 line-up by signing two of speedway’s hottest prospects.

Dan Bewley (17) has switched allegiances from Edinburgh this winter to race next season at the Peugeot Ashfield Stadium.

And Finnish 20-year-old Nike Lunna, the most entertaining man in Tigers colours last season, is back for a second term with the club.

Bewley, from Cumbria, made huge steps in his first season in the sport in 2016. In just a few months he went from a rookie who was struggling for points to beating other teams’ heatleaders on their own tracks.

He will be best known in Glasgow circles for two performances - one when he beat Richard Lawson in sensational fashion at Ashfield in August when guesting for Somerset, and the other when helping the Tigers to victory at Rye House as a guest days earlier including a win over Team GB international Edward Kennett.

Now, Stewart Dickson has signed the teenage prodigy up for a full season, on loan from his parent club Belle Vue.

Bewley - who was forced to sit out the latter stages of the 2016 campaign due to injury - admitted he had a fair number of clubs after his signature this winter, but said: “Glasgow is a great place to be. There’s a lot of energy around the club.

“I knew early on that I wanted to be there, especially with potentially riding a Friday night in the National League - I needed somewhere else other than Edinburgh to ride.

“I didn’t do very well in my first meeting at Glasgow but in my last one I really liked the track and did quite well.

“It’s been three months now since I last rode - it’ll be nearly half-a-year come March - and I want to get riding again so much. I’m pretty much all sorted now after my injury.

“Switching from Edinburgh to Glasgow is a bit unusual, but hopefully it goes well.”

Lunna, who is back in his home country for a winter studying car mechanics, is thrilled to be donning the red and white again next season.

He said: “I’m super happy to be back with the Tigers. I love to be there and this coming year I have so much more to give, as I know the track and my team-mates.

“There are some riders I don’t know but I’m sure Stewart knows what he’s doing and we’re going to have a top-quality team once again.”

The two youngsters join the returning heatleader trio Aaron Summers, Richie Worrall and Richard Lawson in the line-up for next season, bidding to retain the KO Cup as well as win the rebranded SGB Championship.

In addition, the club welcome two new reserves - Tom Perry (23), fondly remembered for his guest appearances for the club a couple of seasons ago, and Jack Smith, son of former Grand Prix star Andy Smith, who turns 18 later this month.