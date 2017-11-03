Kirkintilloch cadets make splash at national swimming championships

Two cadets from Lenzie have returned with swimming medals from the British National Army Cadets Championships.

Following their success at the Scottish Championships, Liam Farrel and Greg Lawrie from the Kirkintilloch Army Cadets Detachment were selected to represent Scotland at the British championships in Aldershot.

Both Liam and Greg helped Scotland under-15 boys to win gold at the 4x50 metres freestyle relay and Greg also won a silver medal for the 50m individual medley and bronze for the 50m butterfly.

The two also helped Scotland win the junior boys National Trophy, despite strong competition from nine other teams from the English regions, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The Scottish team had a very successful day with every member of the team winning at least one medal, which meant that Scotland were runner-up for the overall title behind England’s Eastern District.

The Kirkintilloch Detachment is situated at Woodilee Road and meets on a Wednesday night between 7pm and 9pm and is always keen to welcome new boys and girls.