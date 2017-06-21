Kirkintilloch karate kids among the medals at nationals

Members of the Seigo-Sei Shotokan Karate club enjoyed success at the Scottish Regional Championships in Kirkintilloch Leisure centre.

Competing against some very experienced karate students, the Kirkintilloch based club showed some great talent resulting in a fine haul of medals.

In the children’s team kata event William Murphy, Olivia Cooper and Maya Duiguid won bronze medals.

In the children’s advanced kata (under 12) there was double success for the club with William Stephen coming second and Ewan Bradley third.

Alison Stephen gained 3rd place in the children’s 5 step kumite event.

Seigo-Sei’s adult kata team earned a bronze medal with a team comprised of Dawn Stephen, Lorna Fairie and Leesa Rushton.

Dawn Stephen gained a gold medal in the ladies’ Kumite event after a series of excellent fights.

Jane Stickley-Woods earned a bronze medal in the same event.

Seigo-Sei’s chief instructor Sensei Jamie McGreechin said: “It was a great achievement for our club.

“Myself, and the other instructor are very proud of all of our competitors.

“Everyone worked hard in the run up to this competition training together, and it has created a great team spirit and camaraderie.

“Many of our students were competing for the first time, and showed great potential to be the stars of future competitions.”