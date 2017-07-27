Kirkintilloch Olympian Graham continues impressive run

Athletes from Kirkintilloch Olympians enjoyed success last weekend when they ventured locally and into England to take part in the weekly Parkruns.

At Springburn Parkrun, Graham McCabe continued his impressive record by winning the run with fellow Olympian Euan Craig in third place.

Not to be outdone, Paul Waters headed to Blackpool and on took the opportunity to be first M40 in his first venture at this age category.

For anyone who has not yet run in these social races, there is an open invitation to go along and try them.

They are free and with the support of volunteers offer an excellent opportunity to enjoy taking part in a 5k run.

Details can be found on Parkrun website at www.parkrun.org.uk and the local run is held at Springburn Park each Saturday morning at 9.30am.

In more dramatic scenery – and not so pleasant weather – Kirkintilloch Olympian Tomas Lenon took part in the “Run the Blades” half marathon on Eaglesham moor.

As part of a weekend of racing, the half marathon saw runners weaving their way around the wind turbines at Whitelees to the south of Glasgow.

Finishing in a impressive time of 1:43, Tomas’ reward was one of the best medals he has received for racing – the blades in the middle even turn.

As part of Kirkintilloch Olympians’ ongoing community development, the club offers an open invitation to any runner to join a group on Sunday morning for a social run – and breakfast thereafter.

The group leaves from Kirkintilloch Leisure Centre at 8.30am and all run in groups for 90 minutes.

The run is steady allowing plenty of time to chat and if anyone is interested in going along, they should just turn up on the morning.

The Olympians train on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Merkland Outdoor Centre over the summer and runners are invited to go along and join in.

The club caters for all abilities, but most sessions involve at least a four-mile run.