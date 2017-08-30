Lenzie golden girls land national title treble

Lenzie Academy pupils Holly Kirkwood and Valencia Wright have lifted a hat-trick of national athletics titles between them.

At the recent Scottish national under-13 championships at Scotstoun Holly struck gold in both the long jump and the 800 metres.

Valencia Wright receives her medal after winning the Scottish under-13 1500 metres title

And fellow second year pupil Valencia added to her successes by lifting the 1500 metres crown.

Holly’s long jump gold was achieved with a new personal best leap of 4.93 metres which took her to number one in the Scottish rankings for 2017 , an improvement of 48 centimetres on last year when she finished in fourth place.

She has also taken 10 seconds off her 800 metres personal best this year and is currently ranked number four in Scotland.

Holly also took this year’s West District long jump title for the second year in a row and won two relay golds.

Valencia defied the horrendous conditions of wind and torrential rain to hold off the challenge of Edinburgh AC’s Kate Johnson, ranked number one in the UK.

In a dramatic sprint over the closing 100 metres Valencia’s cross country experience and endurance helped her claim victory in 5 minutes 01.98 seconds, just outside her personal best.

She is now looking to the cross country season and will be heading to Cardiff at the start of October to begin the first race of the British Cross Challenge Cross Country Series which she was runner-up last year.