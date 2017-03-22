Search

Lenzie squash player takes National Masters crown

Over 50s champion Brian Robertson with Scottish national squash coach Paul Bell.

Lenzie’s Brian Robertson has been crowned Over 50s Men’s National Squash champion after winning the Scottish Masters title.

The 52-year-old didn’t drop a game on the way to victory at Scottish Squash Rackets Club in Maryhill, Glasgow.

Number one seed Brian beat Trevor Izzett in his first match, 9-4 9-0 9-1 before seeing off Martin Sanchez in their semi-final clash 9-4 9-3 9-4.

The final saw him play Dumfries player James Wells and once again Brian proved too strong, winning 9-3 9-4 9-0.

He said: “I’m delighted to win. It was my first tournament back at the Over 50s category having competed in the lower age group in recent events.”