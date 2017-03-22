Lenzie squash player takes National Masters crown

Lenzie’s Brian Robertson has been crowned Over 50s Men’s National Squash champion after winning the Scottish Masters title.

The 52-year-old didn’t drop a game on the way to victory at Scottish Squash Rackets Club in Maryhill, Glasgow.

Number one seed Brian beat Trevor Izzett in his first match, 9-4 9-0 9-1 before seeing off Martin Sanchez in their semi-final clash 9-4 9-3 9-4.

The final saw him play Dumfries player James Wells and once again Brian proved too strong, winning 9-3 9-4 9-0.

He said: “I’m delighted to win. It was my first tournament back at the Over 50s category having competed in the lower age group in recent events.”