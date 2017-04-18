Lumsden lands first senior doubles title in Tunisia

Maia Lumsden has won her first doubles title on the International Tennis Federation tour.

The 19-year-old, originally from Bearsden before moving to Lenzie, teamed up with Hungary’s Panna Udvardy to win the $15,000 Hammamet tournament in Tunisia.

They beat Fernando Briota (Chile) and Fanny Ostlund (Sweden) 6-4 5-7 [10-4] in the final.

Earlier this year Maia also won her first ITF seniors singles title at Wirral.

She also played singles in Hammamet, but lost out to Jelena Simic of Bosnia-Herzegovina 6-2 6-4 in the opening round..