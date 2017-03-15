Medals come tumbling for Bishopbriggs gymnasts

Members of Bishopbriggs Gymnastics Club returned with an impressive medal haul from the NDP Tumble Qualifiers in Stirling.

The club had over 30 gymnasts participating, some competing for the first time and some of the club’s more experienced gymnasts taking to the tumble track.

On the Friday night Jordan Ross won silver and Holly Mardle and Naomi Turner won bronze in their categories and a further 11 medals followed on the Saturday.

Jodi Toland won a bronze medal in only her second competition with the club, in what was a very tough category, and Gracie Crawford, Ewan De Saram and Emily Strang all secured silvers with excellent performances.

Further success followed as the club dominated National 1 categories with Alyssa Martin and Molly Strang taking golds and team-mates Lauren Smith and Brooke Peddie winning silver.

There were also golds for Mia Gribbon and Tina Hill and Holly Kelly completed three excellent tumble runs which saw her take the gold medal in another competitive category.

The 11 gymnasts who won silver and gold medals at the NDP Tumble Qualifiers will go on to represent the club and Scotland at the British NDP semi-finals later in the year.