New Glasgow Tigers star eager to make early impression

New recruit Jack Smith says Glasgow Tigers have got everything he needs to succeed - starting with his debut tomorrow.

The Tigers speedway starlet, son of former British great Andy, took his first spin on the Ashfield track in practice at the weekend ahead of the season opener with Scunthorpe.

The 18-year-old loved his new surroundings and believes he'll find it easy to make them home.

He said: "My first time round the track went really well.

"I didn't know what to expect at first but once I’d done a few laps I knew it was a track I’d like and adapt to quickly.

"It’s a track that’s different to all the other tracks I’ve ridden on, so it did surprise me quite a bit.

"I definitely have a few things to work on but I think I rode it quite well for my first time.

"I liked how the track was, obviously we all like it grippy – which I’m sure it will be come tomorrow."

Smith lines up at No 7 for the Tigers in the SGB Championship tie which starts at 7pm.

With the Scorpions vastly improved since their 71-19 hammering at Glasgow last season, it'll likely be a far closer affair this time.

Smith said: "I’m feeling quite nervous, but I’m excited to see how everything goes on the night – and hopefully I can get my first point for Glasgow.

"Scunthorpe have a strong team throughout their 1-7 but I’ll definitely be trying my hardest to score the points.

"My target is just to give it my best shot, which I always do, and try to get the two points that my average is – and go from there."