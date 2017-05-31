Nike wants to just do it for Glasgow Tigers

Nike Lunna is gearing up to visit his unluckiest speedway track - but insists he holds no fears over racing at Redcar.

Glasgow's flying Finn - who has just come back from a spell out with a broken thumb - has suffered heavy spills twice at the Bears' Media Prima Arena.

But the 20-year-old is desperate to get back to his brilliant best when the Tigers take on the high-flying Teesiders on Thursday night in a crunch SGB Championship tie.

And The Swoosh believes Glasgow can prove their title credentials if they produce what they're capable of against the league's form side.

He said: "I always enjoy racing there - I like the track and normally I score quite good points - but I have got injured twice at that track.

"I guess that’s just bad luck – the track is always quite good. That’s just speedway – it’s bad luck that it was in the same place. But I think it’s going to be a good meeting for us.

"It’s hard to say if our form is good enough to win the league. We have a very good chance to do that, but we just need to get all our boys going as good as they can.

"If we do, there is no problem - we can win the Championship. We are not there yet, but I know if we really try, we can get there."

Glasgow are second in the league, with Redcar sitting in fourth after a recent surge - including a huge win away at Berwick on Saturday. Just two points separate the sides, though the Tigers have two matches in hand.

Edinburgh continue to set the pace at the summit with 29 points.