Rain helps Tiger Tom get a grip

Tom Perry has revealed he wants rain every week in Glasgow - so that he can keep racking up big scores on a super grippy track.

The 24-year-old had his best meeting in Glasgow Tigers colours in their last home match at the Peugeot Ashfield Stadium as they took a a 52-41 win over Redcar.

Perry, who scored paid 12, put his good form down to having plenty of dirt on the surface.

And he said an earlier downpour had helped to create the ideal conditions for his style of all-action racing.

The Tigers reserve said: “The track was packed down but it was because of the rain that it was so grippy.

“I’d prefer it to chuck it down like that every week. It produced natural dirt instead of them having to water it all day.

“I think they know that we all like the dirt, so if they keep setting it up like that, it’ll be a bit of a fortress - people will be scared of coming to the place.

“Everything clicked and it worked well for me. Even when I wasn’t making every single start, I was still making passes.”

Tigers are back in action on Thursday away to fellow title challengers Sheffield - expected to be their toughest meeting yet - before facing Peterborough at home on Saturday.

Perry said: “Our top three are flying. I’m not saying we can just leave it to them, but we know we can go to a meeting and they’re all going to be scoring big.

“As long as me, Dan Bewley, Nike Lunna and Jack Smith are picking up those other points, we’re going to win or pick up a point.”