Roberts ready for Celtic title tilt against Geraghty

Bishopbriggs boxer Michael Roberts faces the biggest fight of his career on Saturday when he takes on Ireland’s Declan Geraghty.

The Celtic featherweight title is the prize on offer for Roberts who is unbeaten as a pro with 19 wins and a draw from his 20 fights.

But while many might view the Celtic title a potential stepping stone to greater things, 30-year-old Roberts inists on taking one fight at a time.

He said: “I’m excited but I’m just trying to take it like any other fight and not get over-excited.”

“I was promised titles before and it’s never happened so I’m happy it’s set in stone now and ready to happen. It would mean a lot to win.”

Saturday’s fight is top of the bill on the MTK Scotland show at the Lagoon Leisure Centre in Paisley.

And Roberts, who trains at Forgewood ABC under the watchful eye of father Michael and club coach Jim Love, is happy with his preparations.

While some fighters might be looking for a quickfire knockout, almost all Roberts’ fights have been won on points - so he’s confiden he’s got the stamina to go the distance if required.

He said: “If that’s what it takes, that’s what it takes. I’m just looking for a win, it doesn’t matter how I do it as long as I win.

“I’ve watched some of his fights but I don’t really know too much, I just leave that to my corner and let them deal with the instructions. It’s always right.”