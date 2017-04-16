Rossvale make their point in final away day of season

Rossvale earned a point from their final away Central First Division match of the season at Thorniewood on Saturday.

The Bishopbriggs side were looking to bounce back from the disappointment of losing to Larkhall the previous week.

But it was Thorniewood who came out the traps very quickly, forcing two dangerous corners within the first couple of minutes.

However Rossvale came to life after 10 minutes when a free kick from Anton McDowall wide on the left found Sean Doherty who header went just went past.

A minute later, a good 1-2 move from midfield found Steven Seaton 18 yards out and his goal bound shot was blocked by former Rossvale defender Darren Ferguson. Thorniewood immediately countered and from a Keigan Parker free kick, the Rossvale defence struggled to clear.

A quick breakaway down the left by Thorniewood resulted in a great save by Rossvale keeper Jamie Donnelly, but on 40 minutes Thorniewood’s pressure eventually paid off.

A very quick breakaway down the right found striker Stefan Law who crossed for Darren Bowie to score, at the second attempt, from inside the six-yard box. Rossvale replied quickly - just three minutes later Anton Houghton challened Thorniewood keeper Derek Barnes from a Craig Holmes corner and the ball broke for Gary McGrath to score.

The second half was end to end and on 65 minutes Barnes made a great save to deny McGrath his second.

At the other end Donnelly was booked on 70 minutes for handling outside the box and the resultant free-kick was blocked by the Rossvale wall.

As both sides went for the win Holmes who played a low cross for sub Gary Trussler to narrowly fire wide from 12 yards.

Thorniewood then had their chance to win after a mix-up in the Rossvale defence found Lee Pettigrew with time to turn.

But his shot cracked off the bar and out to safety.