Scorpions’ sting in tail denies Tigers victory

Glasgow Tigers boss Stewart Dickson said his side missed a huge chance to take their first away win of the season tonight.

The Tigers were stung by a last-heat 4-2 at Scunthorpe Scorpions as the hosts ran out 47-43 winners.

Dickson’s side had led at the halfway stage but were unable to see it through.

They left with their first away point of the SGB Championship season - however Dickson was disappointed not to take more, with the home team losing key reserve Fritz Wallner to injury ahead of the fixture.

He said: “In the first two races there were two shocking decisions from the referee. The rider in blue jumped the start both times and he let it go, which got us off to the worst possible start.

“We found ourselves six points down. We got ourselves back in it again but we made mistakes and we came away with a point, which was small consolation, I’ve got to be honest.

“The team we’ve got has got to be looking to do better than that.

“We win and lose as a team as we always do, but I’m not going to kid on and say it’s a good point.

“I said before the meeting that anything we got would be a bonus, but when we got here, we should have done better.

“I don’t think they’ll have the same team when we go back there later in the season - I think they’ll strengthen - so tonight was an ideal opportunity to get them. They were there for the taking and we didn’t take advantage.”

Tigers scorers: Richie Worrall 12+1, Aaron Summers 8, Nike Lunna 7+1, Dan Bewley 6+2, Richard Lawson 6, Tom Perry 3+1, Jack Smith 1+1.

The result came 24 hours after the Ashfield men had beaten Newcastle 51-42 in their second home meeting of the new campaign.

Tigers took their second successive home win over a disappointing Newcastle side in an entertaining meeting.

The Diamonds relied heavily on their top two of Steve Worrall and Robert Lambert but it was the Tigers who had too much strength in depth.

Glasgow end the weekend top of the table, though they’ve raced the most fixtures so far, and face a double-header against Berwick Bandits next weekend.