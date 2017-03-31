Scottish Open gets new speedway season under way

The tapes fly up on the 21st consecutive season of racing at Armadale this Friday with the 2017 Harrison’s Scottish Open Championship.

The most competitive Open field in years will do battle with many more than capable of lifting the famous trophy and the draw for riding order has now been completed.

Many fierce looking heats await with all seven of this season’s Parsons Peebles Monarchs being joined by former Monarch greats in Rory Schlein and Justin Sedgmen alongside a collection of top riders from the newly rebranded Speedway GB Championship that the Monarchs will participate in this year.

Also in the field are Glasgow Tigers duo Richard Lawson and Aaron Summers.

Parsons Peebles Monarchs Co-Promoter John Campbell feels it is tough to pick a winner but one man sticks out for him ‘I think there are lots of riders who can do very very well. We have lots of track experts and that is what we were looking for. Justin Sedgmen has been pressing to come back and ride for us since he left us and I think he will be keen to show us what we have been missing and at Armadale he is more than capable of doing that. For me though Sam Masters as reigning champ is the man to beat.’

The meeting will start at the earlier time of 7.15pm to allow for the extra heats that will take place with 22 heats of action ahead.

Full draw and line-up:

Josh Grajczonek (Sheffield & Somerset); Josh Pickering (Edinburgh); Richard Lawson (Glasgow); Aaron Summers (Glasgow); Ludvig Lindgren (Newcastle); Erik Riss (Edinburgh & Leicester); Kevin Doolan (Berwick); Kyle Newman (Ipswich & Poole); Sam Masters (Edinburgh & Wolverhampton); Justin Sedgmen (Belle Vue); Max Clegg (Edinburgh & Wolverhampton); Ricky Wells (Edinburgh); Mark Riss (Edinburgh); Rory Schlein (Ipswich); Mitchell Davey (Edinburgh); Ulrich Ostergaard (Peterborough).