Second round defeat for Lumsden at Aegon championship

Lenzie’s Maia Lumsden was beaten in the second round of the Aegon Pro-Series Scottish Championships last week.

The 19-year-old, the beaten finalist last year, defeated Croatian qualifier Iva Primorac 6-4 6-3 in the first round before going down to Bibianne Schoofs, who had shocked fellow Dutch player and top seed Arantxa Rus in the opening round.

Schoofs won the first set 6-4 in just under an hour but the Scot fought back to level at one set all with some attacking play in front of a supportive crowd.

Schoofs responded positively by breaking early in the deciding set and continued to dominate the rest of the match winning 6-4 3-6 6-0.

It was a similar story for Lumsden in the doubles as she and 16-year-old Ali Collins won through to the second round with a hard-fought 6-4 3-6 [10-6] win against Mia Eklund of Finland and Ines Murta of Portugal.

However they then came up against top seeds Jocelyn Rae and Anna Smith, who played in last month’s Australian Open, and were beaten 6-2 6-2.