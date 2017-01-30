Stars lining up for Tigers speedway bonanza

Organisers of this year’s Ben Fund Bonanza at Glasgow have revealed the names of host of Championship stars who will take to the shale for the season opener.

Many of the riders have signed up from clubs in the north of the country for the March 12 spectacular at the Peugeot Ashfield Stadium.

Hosts Glasgow Tigers will be represented by heatleader trio Richard Lawson, Aaron Summers and Richie Worrall - with Nike Lunna likely to line up at reserve.

Former Tigers Ben Barker and James Sarjeant will be there, with Barker being the only rider to have competed in all eight previous events - winning at Birmingham in 2012.

Berwick Bandits’ Kevin Doolan and Lewis Bridger will take part, with Newcastle represented by Stevie Worrall and Workington have a trio so far - Claus Vissing, Thomas Jorgensen and Ty Proctor.

It is expected that Edinburgh will have a rider in the field, while it is the intention of Ben Fund chief Paul Ackroyd to have at least a couple of Grand Prix riders racing.

He said: “I’ve invited several of the top riders and I’m hoping to have their answers very soon. They tend to have more commitments to work around.”

Glasgow’s Worrall will be competing in his fourth Bonanza, having raced in 2013, 2014 and 2016. He was quick to volunteer his services for what will be a home event this time.

He said: “As soon as I saw it was at Glasgow I asked to be in the meeting.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for Glasgow. In my opinion it’s a brilliant race track, and spectator-wise it’s well laid out for watching, so I think it will be a good event.

“It’s for a good cause - for a couple of years now I’ve not had to call on the Ben Fund though it did help me out a few years ago. I think I’ve only missed one of the Bonanza meetings since I started riding in them. I’m more than happy to help out the Ben Fund whenever I can.

“The GP guys have a really busy schedule and I definitely wouldn’t hold it against them if they can’t make it, and I hope no-one else would because their schedules are hectic. But if one or two can make an appearance, especially those based in the UK, then it will help bring more through that door.”