Summers hoping to shine and help Glasgow Tigers roar back

Aaron Summers has urged Glasgow fans to stick by the team - after insisting: "We're still in this title race."

The Tigers faithful were left stunned when their side relinquished a 12-point lead at home to top side Sheffield on Saturday, losing 49-44.

But skipper Summers and his team-mates fought back to take a point at Peterborough 24 hours later, and could still finish second in the SGB Championship ahead of the playoffs.

Now they have a run of three home meetings in seven days, facing Workington, Scunthorpe and Ipswich, starting on Thursday night.

The Comets travel north first, led by potential 2018 Grand Prix rider Craig Cook - the league's top rider - but Summers says Glasgow will prove their title credentials with enough backing from the terraces.

The Australian said: "I wouldn't say our confidence took a hit on Saturday - everyone realised we shouldn't have lost and we wanted to show what we could do at Peterborough. The riders were clicking pretty well on Sunday, it was a lot better.

"I don't see any reason why we won't still be challenging for the title. Our playoff spot is fairly secure, so I don't think anyone needs to panic.

"I'd encourage the fans to give us a chance and support us - the team is doing better than in previous years and it affects us when we're criticised.

"Our form will come back, we've just had a bit of a glitch. With the right backing from the fans, we can get back to our best. We're working hard to sort things out and we can take advantage of this run of home meetings."

Glasgow will go into the Workington and Scunthorpe matches without Dan Bewley, who remains sidelined with a hip injury, Tom Perry - who has arm and rib injuries - and Nike Lunna, who is awaiting further assessments on injuries sustained in Sweden last week, in case any hope of returning this season remains.

The Tigers will use Edinburgh's Josh Pickering and Ipswich rider Kyle Newman tomorrow and Saturday respectively as guests for Lunna, with rider replacement operating for Bewley.

Summers added: "Dan was at Peterborough on Sunday and was still in pain. I've also spoken to Nike and he's waiting to see a specialist, so we'll hopefully know some more soon about that.

"But not having your full seven-man team can sometimes affect you as well."

Thursday's match starts at 7.30pm with the normal 7pm start time on Saturday.