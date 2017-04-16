Tigers roar back for dramatic win at Berwick

Stewart Dickson told of his huge relief after his Glasgow Tigers side sensationally snatched victory from Berwick at the death.

The Tigers trailed Berwick Bandits the entire match at Shielfield and were eight behind after 10 heats.

But the top three of Aaron Summers, Richard Lawson and Richie Worrall stepped up and won four of the last five races to hand Glasgow a 46-44 victory their first away win in the SGB Championship.

The sides meet again on Sunday at 3pm at the Peugeot Ashfield Stadium.

Dickson said: "It was very pleasing. We looked dead and buried after heat 10 - it was really getting away from us.

"But we had a wee chat after heat 10 and I said to the boys that we felt come heat 13 and 15 we could get heat advantages, because our heatleaders were starting to come onto a roll.

"The second strings and reserves weren't really scoring points and we needed a bit of back-up. But we got there and it was a big win for us, because at one point it didn't look as if we were going to do it.

"It was a great comeback considering where we were."

Dickson said his side gained the momentum in the latter part of the meeting and they grew ever confident that they could win it.

He added: "We moved Richie to No 5 because he's been our top scorer away from home in the past - and 14 points from him was very pleasing.

"Aaron played a real captain's part in and around the pits too.

"Once we got the 4-2 in heat 11, via Aaron and Dan Bewley, we sensed we were getting closer - and when we got the 5-1 in heat 13, you're trying to explain to the other riders that there's a bit of an onus on them now not to let their team-mates down.

"Nike Lunna just missed out in heat 14 when he got passed by Danny Gappmaier, which was a great race.

"They had the choice of gate in the last, but we were gating well, and Richie won it. Aaron held on under severe pressure from Lewis Bridger throughout the race, blocking his every move, so it was a huge relief to see him getting over the line.

"I know it's a hammer blow for the Berwick promotion and management - we've been there - but we had a job to do and we got the three points."

Tigers scorers: Richie Worrall 14, Aaron Summers 11+1, Richard Lawson 9+1, Tom Perry 5+1, Nike Lunna 4, Dan Bewley 3, Jack Smith 0.