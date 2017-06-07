Tigers skipper Summers ready to shine in Comets double header

Glasgow Tigers captain Aaron Summers says he's ready to put in the hard graft needed to beat his toughest opponent this weekend.

Summers will face up to six mouth-watering clashes with Great Britain international Craig Cook - the league's top rider - as the Tigers and Workington compete in a double-header on Saturday and Sunday.

A race between Summers and the Comets No 1 earlier this season - which the home man won - was ranked among the best ever seen at the Peugeot Ashfield Stadium.

And the Australian can't wait for more close action in Cumbria on Saturday and Scotland the following day.

He said: "I've done alright at Derwent Park in the past - I've had bad ones and good ones - so I don't mind the place. I'm confident we can go there and get something out of the meeting given the way we've been racing.

"I only race Craig Cook in heats 11, 13 and 15 - if I'm picked - and he knows his way around our place.

"I do quite like being able to win races a bit easier sometimes - but I don't mind the tough races. It's not as fun when you make the gate and sail away out in front by yourself all the time. It would be good to have some close heats."

The Tigers will hope to use the meetings to ramp up the pressure on Edinburgh at the top of the SGB Championship, as they sit just two points off their Scottish rivals.

However, Workington could pull themselves into contention at the summit if they take maximum points against Glasgow.

Sunday's meeting starts at 3pm.