Tips from the top

Springburn boxer Gerard McTaggart went to the top of the boxing world for advice when he got the opportunity to meet Dr Ching-Kuo Wu, president of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) during a visit to the Boxing Scotland high performance centre.

The visit by the world amateur boxing supremo was to help promote improve and support the development of boxing from grass roots in Scotland.

Gerard (13) was recently called up to represent Boxing Scotland in the Junior GB Three Nations Championship at Ravenscraig where he narrowly lost to England’s William Tyres on a split decision.