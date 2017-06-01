Young boxing star Gerard earns Scotland call-up

Springburn boxer Gerard McTaggart is hoping to be the best of British at the Ravenscraig sports complex in Motherwell this week.

The 13-year-old has been picked to represent Boxing Scotland in the Junior GB Three Nations Championship on Thursday and Friday.

The competition features the top schoolboy boxers from Scotland, England and Wales - selected by their national coaches during their respective domestic championships - and the Ravenscraig event is the first of three held at various venues and age groups.

Gerard has been competing in boxing for past three years and is a two-time Scottish champion, two-time West of Scotland champion and the Scottish intermediate champion.

He has represented Scotland at international level twice already, winning silver at the Monkston cup in Dublin in 2015. and competes and trains from Rob Roy boxing club in the North of Glasgow.

Mum Carolyn McIntyre said: “His coaches are volunteers who commit themselves to the kids training there three times per week.

“They help improve their health physically and mentaly as well as help keep the young people focused disciplined and off the streets, as well as giving them a sense of purpose.

“Gerard has excelled at his boxing club where he has improved in his boxing strength power skills movement and technical ability.”

His talents have also been noticed by the Boxing Scotland development squad who have invited him to attend training days at the Bridgeton high performance centre which have helped him improve his all-round performance.

Gerard attends Springburn Academy secondary school and Carolyn says the school is very supportive and proud of his achievements.

She said: “They have authorised for him to have time off school now and then so he can prepare in his training for the up and coming British championships.

“Gerard has his eye on the gold medal and works towards reaching his full potential in a career in boxing.

“Gerard is training six days a week by conditioning training, running and hard pad work sessions with his coach James who he looks up to due to the commitment James gives to him and the rest of the boys and girls at Rob Roy Boxing Club.”