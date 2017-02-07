Rob Roy counting the cost of Musselburgh cup call-offs

Kirkintilloch Rob Roy boss Stewart Maxwell says the club are counting the cost of their postponed Scottish Junior Cup tie with Musselburgh both on and off the pitch.

Despite supporters and committee members rallying round in an attempt to get Guy’s Meadow playable, the fourth round encounter with the East Region side was called off on Saturday for the second week running.

It has been rescheduled for this Saturday, at Guy’s Meadow at the moment although the club may consider a switch in venue if necessary.

But it’s not just on the pitch that call-offs are causing a problem. The club’s sportsman’s dinner next month is vital in terms of raising funds and the double postponement has means they have been unable to take advantage of a larger-than-normal crowd to promote the event and sell tickets.

It takes place at the Eagle Lodge in Bishopbriggs on Saturday, February 18.

Speakers are John Rowbotham, ex-FIFA referee and instantly recognisable from his 6’3’’ frame and shaved head, and John McKelvie, former Rob Roy goalkeeper, retired police officer and ex-football referee.

Tickets are priced £35, includes two-course meal plus tea/coffee, tables of 10 invited. Tickets aree available from any committee member and there will be a fundraising auction and a raffle of prizes.

Maxwell said people often didn’t realise how important how important such events are in providing the club with a vital funding lifeline.

He said: “There was a massive pulling together to try and get the game on on Saturday and to be fair we probably would have got there if there wasn’t a deluge of rain just about the back of nine which just killed it.

“It;s frustrating because you’re gearing up with programmes and hospitality.

“We’ve got the Sportsman’s Dinner coming up as well which we need to publicise and we’re trying to get to a game and get it publicised because we still have a few tickets to sell.

“It’s important to the club that’s a good night because it keeps us afloat to the end of the season.”