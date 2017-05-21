Rossvale 1 Petershill 5: Vale’s League Cup run is over

Rossvale bowed out of the Central League Cup after going down 5-1 to Petershill in Saturday’s quarter-final derby clash.

The Bishopbriggs side had home advantage for the match at Petershill, but the Super League ‘visitors’ proved too strong for Brian McGinty’s side.

Rossvale were pinned back early on Jason Hardie’s hard and low free-kick from the edge of the box was saved by Phil Bannister.

Although Steven Seaton sent a shot over the bar for Rossvale, Petershill enjoyed most of the pressure. Ciaran Friel put a decent effort just wide and Kevin Nicoll’s header back across goal found no takers.

The pressure on the Rossvale rearguard was relentless and it finally told a minute from the break when Friel’s ball from the right was put away by Luke Crerand.

Shortly after the restart Petershill claimed a penalty when Hardie looked to have been brought down in the box, but the referee waved play on.

Friel was denied by Anton McDowall’s block before coming up with a tremendous tackle at the other end to stop Steven Seaton converting Rossvale’s best chance to date.

The resulting corner didn’t trouble Michael White in the Petershill goal and Petershill picked up where they left off in the first half, pressing Rossvale high up the park and penning them in their own half.

However Rossvale did enjoy a good spell as they started to push Petershill back and a cross from Craig Holmes was deflected away from danger.

A corner for Rossvale was then whipped in to the back post, but no one could get a touch on it to knock it into the back of the net.

And Vale were punished on 66 minutes when Petershill doubled their advantage on 66 minutes through Paul Callander.

That looked to have put the game out of Rossvale’s reach, but three minutes later they were back in it.

They were awarded a penalty after White brought down Seaton in the box and Kirk Forbes coolly converted, sending the ball high into the net.

However the Vale revival was short-lived as Callander restored Petershill’s two-goal advantage in the 75th minute.

There was no way back for Rossvale this time and Crerand stretched their advantage further in the 89th minute when Crerand grabbed his second and his side’s fourth.

The scoring was completed two minutes into stoppage time when former Rossvale man Alex Cassell produced a lovely finish to fire home the fifth.

The victory put Petershill through to the semi-finals, and a clash with Pollok.

It leaves Rossvale with just their final Central First Division fixture at home to Forth Wanderers to play.

The game will take place at Petershill this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.