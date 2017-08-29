Allan Glen's 19 Carrick 40: Glen's lose out in season opener

Allan Glen’s went down 40-19 at home to Carrick in their opening match of the season on Saturday.

The first 15 minutes of the BT West Region Shield game looked like leading to a landslide victory in Carrick’s favour as they seemed to be superior to Glen’s in every aspect of the game bar the scrum.

A battle for possession during Glen's clash with Carrick.

After only five minutes Fulton produced a score for the visitors after persistent pressure in the home 22. Fulton converted his own try.

However Glen’s rallied and the next 15 minutes saw scores for Glen’s the first by Henderson from a kick to the corner by Burns and a second by Mooney following consistent pressure on the visitors’ line. Burns converted the second.

A few minutes later Carrick replied when No 8 Jardine barged through several tackles to score near the posts. Fulton converted.

Stalwart defending by Glen’s kept the half-time score to 14-12 but two tries in quick succession immediately after the break by Andrew and Ward, both converted by Fulton, gave Carrick a significant lead.

A superb back move by Glen’s backs produced another try by Mooney which Burns duly converted, but the rest of the game belonged to Carrick and a penalty by Clark and tries by McCulloch and Clark gave them a convincing win.

2nd XV

There was better fortune for Allan Glen's 2nd XV as they won 30-29 away to Cumbernauld's 1st XV.

The match comprised three 25 minute sessions and although Glen’s fielded their second XV, the Badgers soon realised this was no easy game.

Glen’s scored from a penalty within the first five minutes but the Badgers soon wiped that out with a brilliant try from Zak Davies.

The match was then fairly evenly balanced and although for the Badgers Sandy Gallacher, Jordan Reid, Grant Cowie and Hayden Smith all got their names on the score sheet, Glen’s were just that bit sharper and the match finished 30-29 to the visitors.

Weekend fixtures

League rugby resumes this Saturday with Glen's kicking off their BT West Division 1 campaign at home to Irvine. Kick-off at The Bearyards is 3pm.

The 2nd XV are away to Dalziel's 3rd XV in a BT West Reserve League Division 2 encounter.