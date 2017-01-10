Allan Glen’s go down to East Kilbride

Allan Glen’s went down 21-12 at East Kilbride on their return to BT West Division 1 action on Saturday.

Although a game of two halves as regards to actually scoring, the match was very even as regards to possession and territory.

Both sides had scoring opportunities but it was the home side who opened the scoring with a penalty try after sustained pressure on the Glen’s line. Blackwood converted.

And 15 minutes later EK’s centre Shankie charged from 20 metres out, brushing all attempts to stop him. Again Blackwood converted.

Just before half-time EK repeated the process and Greenfield went over after further pressure on the Glen’s line, making a half time score of 21-0 and things were looking rather bleak for Glen’s.

The second half continued in much the same mould as the first with possession and territory equally shared.

Glen’s however, tightened up their defence and although leaving it late they did find a way through the home defence.

First Matt Hughes followed up a kick ahead by McConnell and won the race to the touch down. Watt converted.

Then, in the dying moments of the game, Fraser Moore received the ball on the home 22 metre line and jinked his way through, leaving several confused would be defenders in his wake.

Unfortunately for Glen’s the conversion attempt failed.

This Saturday Glen’s are away to Annan.