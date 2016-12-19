Christmas cheer for Lenzie after third win in row

Lenzie gave themselves the perfect early Christmas present by making it three bonus point wins in a row against Waysiders/Drumpellier on Saturday.

The home side were comprehensive 31-12 winners over determined opponents in their final BT West Division 2 match of the year.

Lenzie opened the scoring in the first minutes of the game when David Nisbet bust through several tackles and ran in from 50 metres.

Lenzie were fully in control of the game and scored another early try through Alex before Waysiders/Drumpellier scored a well worked forward try to pull the score back to 12-5.

However Danny Scouller then scored an excellent individual try for the home side when he chipped the ball into open space and regathered the ball to run in under the posts.

Lenzie were playing the game with a high tempo and David McCrae ran in from 30 metres when he reacted quickly to take advantage of Waysiders/Drumpellier’s slack defence to bring the first period to an end with Lenzie leading by 24-7.

The second period was hampered by mistakes from both sides and the continuity of the first half for Lenzie was a distant memory.

Danny Scouller scored another well taken try to round off the scoring for the home side.

Best for Lenzie were Scouller, Brett, Nisbet and Fraser with David McCrae awarded the player of the match.

After a disappointing start to the season yielded just two wins from their opening 10 games, Lenzie have now picked up their league camp[aign and this latest win - added to successes over Clydebank and Paisley in the previous two weeks - took them into the top half of the league.

League rugby now takes a break for the festive season, the schedule resuming on Saturday, January 7, when Lenzie are away to league leaders Cambuslang.

The South Lanarkshire side are seven points clear of Stewartry at the top of the table, having won 11 out of 13 games so far, including a narrow 29-26 win at Lenzie in October.

However there will be rugby action at Lenzie on Januray 2 when the club’s youngsters take on the ‘oldies’. Kick-off is 2pm.